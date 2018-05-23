Woman sought after alcohol theft at Louth petrol station

Police are appealing for help to identify this woman in relation to a theft from the Shell service station on the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth last Thursday (May 17).

At around midday £150 of goods were believed to have been stolen, including wine and Pimms. It is believed the woman may be able to help with police inquiries.

If you recognise the woman, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 449 of May 17.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (and remember to put the reference number in the subject box).

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.