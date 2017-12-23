Wonderful events showcase Alford at its best

Mayor of Alford, Councillor Sarah Devereux reflects on what a busy year its been in Alford over the last 12-months and wants to wish you, our readers a very Happy Christmas and New Year.

Coun Devereux said: “The year has been busy one and there has been some

wonderful events and community projects, which has showcased Alford at its best.”

The Mayor added that there has been a few challenges to face over the last year and obstacles to overcome.

But with help from all levels of the council, community groups and residents working together, positive outcomes can be achieved for the town that everyone can benefit from.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all who have been involved in helping to make Alford the town that it is,” Coun Devereux added. “I am proud to serve you as Mayor and look forward to representing the town to the best of my ability for the rest of my term in office.”