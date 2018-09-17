Wood Lane will close to traffic during roadworks

Lincolnshire County Council has announced today (Monday) that Wood Lane, Louth, will be closed to traffic on Friday September 28 while essential carriageway repairs are completed.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via St Bernards Avenue, Eastgate, Church Street, Newmarket and Stewton Lane.

The works are expected to last for one day.

The Meridian Leisure Centre and St Bernard’s School are both situated in Wood Lane.

Lincolnshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience these roadworks may cause.