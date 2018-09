Fire crews from Louth, Alford and Mablethorpe attended Dynan Close in Mablethorpe to a wooden enclosure on fire yesterday evening, (Monday, September 24).

The fire crews attended the scene at around 5.11pm and the fire had spread to window frames and fascias of two properties.

It was put out using one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the cause was ‘accidental’.