Work begins on 103-home development in Alford

Lincolnshire house-builder Chestnut Homes has started work on its latest development in Alford.

The developer is building 103 new homes on land adjacent to its existing Willoughby Chase development.

Detailed planning permission for the development – to be known as Bridgeways – was granted by East Lindsey District Council earlier this year, despite strong objections from Alford Town Council and some neighbouring residents with key concerns including size, location, traffic and infrastructure.

Like the previous Willoughby Chase development, Bridgeways will comprise a mixture of one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “It great to be able to continue building again in Alford and our new Bridgeways development will enable us to deliver further much-needed new homes in the town.

“Willoughby Chase has already proved to be a popular development, so we know that demand for homes in the Alford area is still high.

“We have worked closely with planning officers at East Lindsey District Council to design a scheme which will reflect the character of Alford and we are confident it will be a further positive addition to the town.

“Alford is a wonderful market town which benefits from a fantastic rural location at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds and also offers easy access to the nearby towns of Skegness and Horncastle.

“We are planning to release the first homes at Bridgeways for sale in the summer and prospective buyers can now register their interest in the development.”

Mr Newton added that, as part of the planning agreement for the development, Chestnut Homes will contribute more than £350,000 towards local services and infrastructure including £136,841 towards secondary education and £131,699 primary education.

For more information about the Bridgeways development call 01507 463440 or visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk