Work begins on £3.5m Free School for Mablethorpe

Work has now started on bringing a new alternative provision Free School to Mablethorpe at an estimated cost of £3.5m.

The Springwell Alternative Academies project is being delivered in partnership with Wellspring Academy Trust and will create more than 180 places for students aged 4-16.

Final approval for the Free School builds in Mablethorpe, Lincoln and Grantham were given the green light by the Deparment for Education, (DfE), at the beginning of August.

Josh Greaves, chief operating officer for Wellspring Academy Trust, said: “We are hugely excited that work is now underway across the three sites under G F Tomlinson’s curation, whose reputation speaks for itself.

“These will be transformational facilities for the children of Lincolnshire, supporting the Wellspring’s aspiration to make a difference to the lives of all those within our care.”

In Mablethorpe, the new Free School will be housed at the former Monks Dyke Tennyson School in Seaholme Road, where three existing small teaching blocks are being refurbished, remodelled and extended to create the new Academy.

There will be 63 places on offer at the school in the coastal resort and will cater for children ranging from Key Stage 1, (primary school age), to Key Stage 4, (secondary).

They will all be taught on the same site.

The academies will provide learning opportunities for children and young people who are unable to attend mainstream schools for a variety of reasons, ranging from mental or physical health difficulties to behavioural, emotional and social difficulties.

The Free Schools will also include specialised teaching spaces,assembly hall, SEN (Special Educational Needs) therapy room, sensory room, hygiene room, fitness suite, parents’ room and multiple use games area.

Ian Dalby, framework manager at G F Tomlinson, who are undertaking the works, said: “We are thrilled to have started on site and are looking forward to working with Wellspring Academy Trust over the coming months to deliver these new academies, giving students the chance to reach their full potential in an environment which suits their individual needs.”

All three schools are expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

