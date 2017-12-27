Worthy Louth area causes get funds from Rotary

Thanks to recent events hosted by the Rotary Club of Louth, a number of local causes have benefitted from some extra funds.

The donations were also able to be presented to them as an early Christmas present.

These donations include a big £500 being presented to the Louth Community Larder.

Plus sums of £250 were given to the Salvation Army in Louth to help with their Christmas Day dinner party, and to the Lincolnshire Riding for the Disabled association.

The City of Sanctuary were also given funds that will help refugees in this country as well as the Louth Women’s Refuge for presents for the children and finally money was given tothe Louth Getaway Club to go towards their transport costs. The Rotary Club of Louth wishes to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported them duringthe last 12-months and hopes that this support will continue into 2018.