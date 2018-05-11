Youngsters do their bit to keep Louth tidy

Groups of pupils from two Louth primary schools took part in the national ‘Great Plastic Pick Up’ this afternoon (Friday).

The groups, from Kidgate Primary Academy and St Michael’s CE Primary School, grabbed their spare bin bags, litter pickers and high-visibility jackets and headed into the town to do their bit.

Pupils from St Michael's tidied up the Railway Walk (Wood Lane) and a nearby playing field.

The team from Kidgate were in charge of tidying up the Gatherums, while the team from St Michael’s tidied up the Railway Walk off Wood Lane, and the playing field next to the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Between them, the two groups of pupils collected countless bags of plastic waste, aluminium, and other general litter.

The Great Plastic Pick Up, spearheaded by Keep Britain Tidy and the Daily Mail, takes place between May 11-13.

Visit www.keepbritaintidy.org/great-plastic-pick for more information.

Year 5 teacher, Ms McPherson, helps pupils collect litter in the Gatherums.