Zal Cleminson’s sin’dogs performing in Louth

The legendary Zal Cleminson is back with his new band sin’dogs and will be performing at Louth Town Hall this Saturday evening, (Sepember 22).

Widely respected for his work with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band and cited by many respected guitarists as an influence, Zal provided his incendiary guitar and writing throughout the band’s original incarnation, including the seminal albums ‘Next’, ‘Framed’ and ‘The Impossible Dream’.

Zal had chosen to retire, but in 2017, he was fired up with the excitement of new songs and set about a fresh assault in music once again.

And so the Sin’dogs were born.

The performance at the town hall begins from 7.30pm.

To get hold of tickets for the show, please visit: http://www.louthtownhall.co.uk/zal-cleminson.html.