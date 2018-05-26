Zero Degrees Festival in Louth will be bigger and better this year

The highly popular Zero Degrees Festival is nearly here and this year it’s said to be bigger and better than ever - with over 80 different activities to watch out for.

The Louth festival of music, comedy and the arts, which is volunteer led, kicks off with Party In Pews on on Friday, June 15 and closes with live music events at five different venues on Sunday, July 1.

Richard Varrall, vice chair of the festival committee said: “This year promises to be massively exciting.

“We have many more people involved, new events and new venues. They will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Activities will be happening both inside out, so don’t miss out on the fun.

The festival brochure is now out and can be picked up in shops and venues around Louth, or by visiting: www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk to see the latest event updates.