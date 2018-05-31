Zero Degrees Festival will be ‘better than ever’

Louth’s premier cultural festival is set to return in just two weeks time - and organisers have already promised it will be ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

The annual Zero Degrees Festival will kick off on Friday, June 15, with the ever-popular ‘Party in the Pews’ at St James’ Church, and will conclude with a live music extravaganza across five different venues on Sunday, July 1.

Marita Matelia will perform at 'Outside At The King's Head' in Louth on Saturday June 23. (Photo: Nigel Nixon).

Festival vice-chairman, Richard Varrall, said: “This year promises to be massively exciting.

“We have many more people involved, new events and new venues, including ‘Culture at the Canal’, a rare screening of Oxide Ghosts (The Brass Eye Tapes) at Louth Playhouse Cinema, comedy nights at the British Legion and Riverhead Theatre, Northern Soul at My Father’s Moustache, Young Bloods at the King’s Head, showcasing music from local bands, as well as nationally acclaimed rock group, the Complete Stone Roses outside the King’s Head. In short, there is something for everyone!”

With an extra special focus on families, there will also be photography workshops and art-based activities for the whole family to enjoy, as well as free outdoor music events at Spout Yard and outside at the King’s Head.

There will also be the great family atmosphere at Vintage Day in the Cornmarket on Sunday, June 17, featuring the fabulous King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, as well as a classic car display.

The fantastic ‘Outside At The King’s head’ live music event will take place again this year, on Saturday June 23, with headline act ‘Loudhailer Electric Company’ being joined by ‘Oddmansbox’ and ‘Marita Matelia’.

Later that evening, from 7pm, ‘The Complete Stone Roses’ will take to the stage (tickets are £10 per person).

This renowned tribute band sell out whenever they appear, and they are officially endorsed by Mani from the original Stone Roses.

The previous evening (Friday June 22), the ‘Big Comedy Night Out’ will take place at the Royal British Legion Hall in Northgate, with a selection of internationally renowned comedians performing their most hilarious material.

The continued success of the Zero Degrees Festival, which is supported by Louth Town Council, will be even more greatly appreciated by Louth’s residents and visitors this year, as it has already been confirmed that the district-wide SO Festival will not be coming to the town this summer due to funding limitations.

• Visit www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk for the full itinerary and tickets, and follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.