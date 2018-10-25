Action hotting up ahead of penultimate karting round

This weekend sees the penultimate round of the Woodthorpe Kart Club 2018 championship and will be attracting drivers from the North and East of England as the series tightens up.

Drivers can start racing at five years of age in Bambinos and Gainsborough’s Riley Blackburn will be aiming to make up a six-point deficit to series leader Billy Jay from Newark.

In Cadet Libra, Scunthorpe’s Josah Atkin holds a six-point advantage over defending champion Liam Hartley from Cadwell.

Liam has missed a couple of rounds as he’s been contesting the National BKC championship, where he’s finished a creditable third at his first attempt.

Defending Mini-Max driver Daniel Drury (Louth) holds a slender lead from Tyler Green and Charlie Webster, from Skegness.

The 13-16 years Junior-Max has seen some epic battles this year as Scunthorpe’s Alfie Draper defends his crown from Killinholme’s Kieran McCarney, who will be moving up to the Seniors for 2019.

Louth’s Mike North has seen his lead eroded following a couple of disappointing results as Mablethorpe’s Josh Howell has closed the gap during his debut season in the popular Max-177s.

Woodthorpe is home for the budget conscious Lifans, with a host of locals vying for this closely fought championship.

Paul Read, from Alford, is the fourth series leader this year, taking over from Louth’s Rob Jaines, with fellow resident Jamie Moncaster’s closing in third as early leader Mark Dorrans (Spilsby) slips to fourth.

Carlton’s Michael Kenney will be hoping to secure the 2018 championship in the Crowd favourite Kz125’s as he enjoy’s a healthy lead in these 100mph+ missiles.

Only a handful of poinys cover the next four with Strubby’s James Ashe in second, defending champ Chris Lake (Spilsby) in third and Boston’s Reece Cridland in fourth.

Aiming to put the cat among the pigeons will be Alford Grammar School’s William Ashe, who wow’s the crowds with his win-it or bin-it approach.

The track is located off the B1373 next to Woodthorpe Garden Centre.

Spectator entry is free with Practice Saturday and racing starting at 10am on Sunday.