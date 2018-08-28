Alford and District CC beaten by third-place Sleaford

Alford and District CC’s Lincs ECB Premier match at Sleaford went with form on Monday, the hosts recording a two-wicket success.

The result means Alford remain in the bottom two, 28 points adrift of Market Deeping with two games left, while Sleaford sit third.

Alford posted 150 before being dismissed, Andrew White (48) and Rikki Bovey (44) leading the way, with suport from Michael Honman (21).

However, Sleaford reached 154-8 in the 48th over.

Nick Bennett took six home side wickets for the loss of 33 runs, while Tom White (2-39) accounted for the other two wickets.