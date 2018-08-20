Alford CC fall short despite White’s star turn

Alford and District CC remained in the bottom two of the Lincs ECB Premier following an agonisingly-close defeat to Boston.

Sri Lankan batsman Ishan Jayaratne’s 96 proved the difference as Boston were bowled out for 169, with Steve Kirkham (4 for 41) and Andrew White (4 for 48) the pick of the bowlers, with Nick Bennett chipping in with (2 for 33).

Andrew White posted 81 runs as Alford came close to the win which would have lifted them out of the drop zone.

Support came from Rikki Bovey (37) and Steve Kirkham (11), but Boston’s Scott Elleray was the thorn in their side, claiming seven wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 156.

They will look to pull themselves out of the Lincs ECB Premier’s bottom two with a league double-header this Bank Holiday weekend.

They travel to face Market Deeping, who sit third-bottom, 12 points above them, on Saturday, then head to Sleaford on Monday (both noon).

* Alford Seconds claimed a six-wicket success at Keelby Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

Justin Owen (3 for 22) and Douglas Porter-Robinson (1 for 39) played their part in reducing the hosts to 162-5, Owen adding a run out.

Alford wrapped up the win in the 31st over with half-centuries for openers Graham Codd (56) and Neil Calvert (50).

Andrew Bluff (19 not out) and Owen (14 not out) saw Alford over the line on 166-4.

The Second XI host East Halton (1pm) on Saturday.