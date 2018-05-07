Alford fall 19 runs short at Grantham

Alford and District CC fell to a 19-run defeat against Grantham on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 134 in this Lincs ECB Premier contest, with Steve Kirkham taking three wickets and Nick Bennett, Rikki Bovey and Andrew White taking two apiece.

Tom White took the other wicket.

In response, Alford were all out for 115.

Andrew White (27), Sam Lempard (25), Bovey (11) and Bennett (10) led the way with the bat.

Alford Seconds were beaten at home by Horncastle CC in the Lincolnshire County League Forth Division, the away side winning by 10 runs.

Horncastle posted 197-9 off their 45 overs.

Aaron Wilkinson and Paul Nickson each claimed three wickets while Douglas Porter-Robinson, David Whitehill and Lloyd Watson also claimed victims.

Neil Calvert (79), Graham Codd (30) and Michael Kneen (14) batted well for Alford, who posted 187 before being dismissed in the 43rd over.

Jamie Lewis took four Alford wickets, with support from Adam Waters (three), Stephen West (two) and a run out.

Alford Sunday Firsts were beaten by Grimoldby in the East Lindsey League.

In a high scoring game Rikki Bovey hit 160 runs as Alford finished on 276-5.

Support came from Charles Porter-Robinson (42), Charlie Whitehill (24 not out) and Graham Codd (18).

However, Grimoldby posted 280-7.

Codd and Bovey both took two wickets, Fergus Bluff, Charles Porter-Robinson, Douglas Porter-Robinson the others.

On Saturday, Alford Firsts host Grimsby Town (noon), while the Sunday Firsts are at Louth Taverners the following day (2pm).