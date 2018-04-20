All set for the new cricket campaign

Louth CC will begin their 2018 season on Saturday.

They host Sleaford in the Lincs ECB Premier Division, the contest beginning at noon.

The Seconds travel to face Market Rasen Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League First Division (1.30pm).

Alford and District CC will begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign away at defending champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday (noon).

The Seconds host Haxey Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division (1.30pm).

Pictured are louth Taverners’ Zubair Ahmed and Matthew Leeming with ex-England bowler Angus Fraser.

Fraser was at Hemswell Court for the county cricket’s annual dinner and presentation ceremony.

Leeming received the wicketkeeping award and Ahmed the bowling award for their division in the Lincolnshire League.