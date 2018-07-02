County League: Louth Second XI bounce back at Holton

Louth CC Second XI bounced back as excellent bowling and good fielding brought County League victory over Holton le Clay on Saturday.

The visitors started well with skipper Wright winning the toss batting on a surface which looked likely to turn later on.

Garlick and Wright looked solid against the opening bowlers, while dispatching anything loose to the boundary.

But scoring was tough on a dry pitch, and Garlick was the first to go for a well-made 31.

West came to the crease and played in his usual positive way from ball one, making a quick 26 before picking out the fielder on the boundary.

This sparked the fall of three wickets for 11 runs as Tye, Jacklin and Bell all came and went.

Wright was still going along nicely, looking more positive against the spinners, and brought up his second half-century in as many games.

Medler offered support at the other end, running well between the wickets before his partner was caught for an excellent 63.

Harvey (25 not out) hit his former team-mates to all parts, including some big maximums, to push Louth to a decent total of 192 on a tough pitch.

Byrne and Harvey opened the bowling after tea, but Holton got off to a flyer with some lusty blows and poor bowling.

Freeman came on to bowl in tandem with Harvey and brought the rate back down.

The first wicket fell to a good catch by Garlick, off Freeman, before a superb piece of fielding by keeper Tye ran out the dangerous Butterfield.

This slowed the rate down further, and with the pressure building, Holton knew they had to play shots which resulted in regular wickets as 104-5 soon became 136 all out.

Keefe and West took three wickets each as Louth sealed a 56-run win to remain fourth in Division One.

They will look to continue this form at home to Market Rasen on Saturday.