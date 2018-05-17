Cricket: Louth Taverners see off Sunday League champions Alford in derby

Louth CC Taverners made it two out of two with a 94-run win against defending league champions Alford.

After winning the toss, Louth captain Khawar opted to bat first in sunny conditions, and openers Alex Bell and Khurram Jafri made a solid start, taking the score to 58 when Bell was caught by Garcia trying to pull a short ball for a well-made 28.

Cheema started in his usual aggressive manner, scoring 16 off 16 balls when he was deceived by a wrong one from the New Zealand professional Bovey and was out lbw.

Koen came in and hit Bovey for two sixes, and when Jafri was finally out for 46, he was joined by Louth’s overseas pro Xander Pitchers.

They took the score to 166 when Koen (47) was bowled by a yorker from Alford skipper Doug Robinson, but with new batsman Steve Sander, Pitchers attacked the bowling and brought up a well-deserved 50.

The pair added an 85-run partnership, when Pitchers was caught behind off Andrew Bluff for 76, an innings which featured 11 fours and three sixes.

Louth posted a very satisfying 273 from their 40 overs.

Alford opened their reply with Bovey and Robinson, but the pace and swing of Cheema and young Jack Sandy troubled both openers.

Sandy removed Robinson, caught brilliantly by Koen, and then produced a brilliant swinging delivery to take Bovey’s off stump (13-2).

Cheema took the next three wickets to leave Alford in trouble at 36-5.

Andrew White began the counter-attack and hit some beautiful cover drives and pull shots, but wickets kept falling at the other end leaving Alford 86-8 as Koen weighed in with three wickets.

White and skipper Doug Robinson built a good partnership, with White particularly aggressive as he completed a deserved 50.

Robinson continued to play second fiddle as the partnership reached 81 and White made a fine century, with nine fours and three huge sixes.

White was finally caught by Sandy on the boundary off Cheema as Alford were bowled out for 179.

Cheema finished with four wickets, while there were three for Koen and Sandy.

The club thanks sponsors Kenwick Park for their support.