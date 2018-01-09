Ex-Louth CC batsman takes charge of Yorkshire CCC Women’s First XI

Former Louth Cricket Club batsman Matt Crowther has been appointed as the new Women’s First XI Head Coach by the Yorkshire Cricket Board.

Matt has previously worked with Yorkshire’s County Age Group teams and is returning to take up the role as first team coach.

The role will also see him work closely with Yorkshire Diamonds head coach Paul Grayson and oversee the Pathways and EPP programmes.

“I’m excited to meet the players and the rest of those involved and hit the ground running,” he said.

“The challenge of creating a coherent and cohesive pathway system is something I’m looking forward to, as well as helping the players push for honours on the field.”