Beecroft double helps Louth Town to fourth straight win

Louth Town secured their second Lincolnshire League win of the season on Saturday in a tight match at Ruston Sports.

The White Wolves were locked at 2-2 with Sports at half-time but grabbed the only goal of the second half to win it 3-2.

Robin Beecroft scored twice and Jack Barker got the other as Louth, who have won four straight matches in league and cup, moved up to ninth.

They now face two trips to Cleethorpes Town Reserves in the next fortnight, starting with a league clash on Saturday (ko 2pm), and Challenge Cup tie the following Saturday.