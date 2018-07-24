British Superbikes: Louth rider Peter Hickman back in top 10 at Brand’s Hatch

Louth rider Peter Hickman moved into the British Superbikes top 10 after recording two good results in round six at Brands Hatch.

A solid qualifying session gave Hickman a fourth-row start to the first of the two 20-lap races, and he got away well to slot into eighth.

He dropped a couple of places to 10th, but at the halfway stage had clawed his way back up into eighth position.

One lap later he passed Richard Cooper and was promoted up to his final position of sixth when Tarran Mackenzie crashed out of third place to claim 10 championship points.

Hickman made another good start to race two, but was pushed wide at Druids and found himself down in 15th at the end of the first lap.

With plenty of work to do, he set about his task diligently and, with some good overtaking manoeuvres in the closing stages, he was rewarded with 10th place for his second top-10 finish of the day.

Hickman said: “Qualifying continues to be my Achilles heel, but I’m satisfied with two top-10 finishes today, particularly the sixth place in race one.

“I made a good start in both races and my pace was strong at the end of each of them, but the second race was obviously affected by the coming together which dropped me down the order.

“The changes we made to the bike this weekend were all positive and although I was losing a bit of time getting onto the straights, I was strong elsewhere so overall it’s been a positive day.

“I’m heading off for Japan now for the final round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the Suzuka eight-hour race, and looking forward to being reunited with Völpker NRT48.”

Hickman moves up into 10th place in the rider standings on 68 points.

Following the Suzuka eight-hour race on Saturday, Hickman will head to Thruxton for the next round of the British Superbike championship and will be anticipating two good results at a course he enjoys.