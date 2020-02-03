Chapman winner lifts Louth Town into Lincs League top four

Louth Town moved into the Lincolnshire League top-four with a narrow win over Immingham Town on Saturday.

In a tight match, one goal was enough to settle the outcome at Salftleetby as second-half substitute Frazer Chapman came on to seal an eighth league win of the season for the White Wolves - and a sixth victory in seven matches.

Chapman’s 14th goal of the campaign lifted Town into fourth place, replacing Horncastle who went down 2-1 at Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

They face a tough trip to Lincoln on Saturday to face Moorlands Railway who sit third, just two points above Louth but having played four games less.

Kick-off is 3pm.