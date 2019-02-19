Cup joy for the White Wolves

Louth Town claimed their first win in 10 matches on Saturday, winning 2-0 at Cleethorpes Reserves in the Challenge Cup.

Sub Frazer Chapman scored both goals in a game where manager Carl Martin was dismissed.

The White Wolves travel to Lincs League highfliers Brigg Town CIC on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Louth Old Boys host East Lincs Football Combination Division Three side Market Rasen Town in the KJ Florida Villas Town Trophy on Saturday (KO 1.30pm).

This weekend they drew 4-4 at home with Division One rivals AFC Holton Le Clay, Reece Southwood (two), William Collins and Lance Johnson on target.

Cameron Ward and Rocco Dambrosio gave Alford a 2-0 win at AFC Louth in Division Two while Maby lost 11-0 at home to Susies Stars and Louth Old Boys Reds were beaten 3-2 by North Cotes.

Sutton host Alford on Saturday (KO 1.45pm) while Old Boys Reds are away at Division Three Alford Reserves - who were beaten 3-1 by North Somercotes Reserves this week - in the R&Y Autos Tom Sandys Trophy (both 1.45pm kick offs).

Louth Old Boys Vets were beaten 5-1 at GB Kitchens.

They host Somercotes Reserves on Saturday (KO 1.45pm).