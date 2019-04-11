Dealership helps drive new Louth Town junior team

From left, Colin Darke (business owner), Keith Snape (Matthew Mansey's grandfather and Darke's customer), Matthew Mansey (Louth Town coach), Paul Wooding (Darke's. sales director) with home kit, goalkeeper top and training jumper EMN-190804-124715002
Louth Town JFC are set to launch a new under 8s side in the summer thanks to a £500 kit sponsorship deal with Colin Darke and Paul Wooding of John Darke – Premier Dealership.

It is a which prides itself on its high customer service and satisfaction. In recent months, Louth Town coach Matthew Mansey agreed a new partnership with Colin Darke, owner of the family-run Louth business.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Colin and his reputable business for their extremely generous kit sponsorship deal.

“We hope with their support we are able to have a long-term and successful business partnership, to see the team progress and develop positively in the future.”