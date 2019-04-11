Dealership helps drive new Louth Town junior team

Louth Town JFC are set to launch a new under 8s side in the summer thanks to a £500 kit sponsorship deal with Colin Darke and Paul Wooding of John Darke – Premier Dealership.

It is a which prides itself on its high customer service and satisfaction. In recent months, Louth Town coach Matthew Mansey agreed a new partnership with Colin Darke, owner of the family-run Louth business.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Colin and his reputable business for their extremely generous kit sponsorship deal.

“We hope with their support we are able to have a long-term and successful business partnership, to see the team progress and develop positively in the future.”