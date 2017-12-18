East Lincs Combination: AFC Louth and Vets hit form

Louth Old Boys were without a game on Saturday when their trip to Sutton Rovers was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

With the East Lincs Combination now going into a winter break until January 6, Old Boys head into the new year lying sixth in Division One.

In Division Two, Alford Town did not have a fixture and dropped a place to third, two points behind new leaders Ludford Rovers who won 3-2 at Louth Old Boys Reds.

AFC Louth fought back from 2-1 down at half-time to chalk up only their third win of the season, 3-2, at bottom side East Coast Blades.

They stay eighth, but move level on points with Reds.

Division Three strugglers Alford Town Seconds and Mablethorpe Athletic Sports both saw their home matches postponed.

But Louth Old Boys Vets found form to see off North Somercotes United Reserves 5-0 in the Tom Sandys Cup.