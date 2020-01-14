East Lincs Combination: Alford Town go top

Louth Old Boys found the East Lincs Combination leaders too hot to handle on Saturday.

Hosting Tetney Rovers in Division One, the Louth side were stunned by five goals in the first half and went on to lose 6-0.

Louth Town Reserves were 3-0 behind at the break of their Town Trophy quarter-final at Immingham Town Reserves.

But goals from Robin Beecroft and sub Tom Austwick put them back in the two-legged tie.

They will need to overturn a 4-2 deficit in the second leg on January 25.

Jess Marshall’s hat-trick took Alford Town back to the top of Division Two with a 4-1 win at Louth Old Boys Reds, Sam Allen with the other goal.

Sutton Rovers take a lead into the second leg of their Town Trophy quarter-final after beating GB Kitchens 4-2 at home.

And in Division Two, Louth Old Boys Vets lost 6-2 at title-chasing Burgh Athletic despite goals from Michael Goy and Andy Smith.