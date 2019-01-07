East Lincs Combination: Louth OB and Sutton return with wins

Aron Burton’s double helped Louth Old Boys make a winning start to 2019 in the East Lincs Combination.

Burton’s brace, allied to an Ellis Barker strike gave Louth a tight 3-2 win at home to bottom side Grimsby Borough Development.

Old Boys stayed seventh in Division One, but extended the gap to the bottom three to nine points.

They host the same opponents again on Saturday in the Town Trophy.

Sutton Rovers stayed top of Division Two after returning to action with a comfortable 4-1 win at home to Manby on Saturday.

Cameron Ward hit a hat-trick for Rovers who remain three points clear of Susie Stars who sank Louth Old Boys Red 4-0.

In Division Three, struggling Alford Town Reserves were hit for six at Marsh Rovers.

The 6-0 defeat left them second-bottom.

Fixtures –

Division Two (ko 1.45pm): Chapel Swifts v AFC Louth; Louth Old Boys Reds v Alford Town.

Town Trophy (ko 1.30pm) quarter-final: Louth Old Boys v Grimsby Borough Development.

E & M Trophy quarter-final (ko 1.30pm): Alford Town Res v Marsh Rovers.