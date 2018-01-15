East Lincs Combination: Louth OB Reds stun high-flyers

Louth Old Boys Reds upset the odds as they won 3-2 at promotion-chasing Ludford Rovers in East Lincs Combination Division Two.

The Reds, who avenged a 3-2 home defeat by the same opponents in December, stay seventh, but moved to within four points of fourth place.

Alford Town’s promotion hopes suffered a blow as the suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to lowly North Somercotes United Reserves.

They remain third, but slipped eight points behind leaders Scamblesby who won 5-2 at AFC Louth.

Four goals from substitute James Watters proved the difference.

In Division Three, Louth Old Boys Vets went down 4-1 in a derby clash at Mablethorpe Athletic Sports.

The hosts remained in ninth after their third win of the season, but drew to within two points of eighth-placed Louth.

Louth Old Boys were again denied any match action after their third successive postponement, this time at Tetney Rovers.

Old Boys have not played since December 9, and their last Division One fixture was in late November.

Fixtures (Saturday 2pm) –

Division One: Holton-le-Clay v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two: Alford Town v East Coast Blades; Chapel Swifts v AFC Louth; Louth Old Boys Reds v North Cotes.

Division Three: Burgh Athletic v Alford Town Second XI.

EM Trophy (1.45pm): Mablethorpe Athletic Sports v GB Kitchens; Susie Star v Louth Old Boys Vets.