East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys claim point at Grimsby Borough

Louth Old Boys had to settle for a share of the spoils with Grimsby Borough Development on Saturday.

A second-half strike from substitute Tamer Parlak earned Louth a point in a 1-1 away draw in East Lincs Combination.

The result left the Old Boys sixth in Division One ahead of their home match against Immingham Town Reserves on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

After opening the season unbeaten in four matches, Alford Town sank to back-to-back defeats on the road.

Town went down 3-1 at North Cotes despite Tom Lempard’s goal, and slip five points behind Division Two leaders Chapel Swifts in second place.

Sutton Rovers got back on track and moved up to fourth with a 2-1 win against Louth Old Boys Reds who slipped a place to sixth.

On Saturday, Reds host Chapel Swifts and Sutton entertain North Cotes.

In Division Three, Louth OB Vets hit four on the road to hold Market Rasen Town to a high-scoring draw.

Karl Nicholson, Andrew Parker, Richard Springthorpe and Graham West were on target.

But Alford Town Reserves remained without a win following a 6-2 defeat at North Somercotes despite Harry Hall’s double.