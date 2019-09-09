East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys hit five on opening day

Louth Old Boys started their season with a bang as they turned in a five-goal display at North Somercotes United.

The 5-2 win put them top of the opening day table in East Lincs Combination Division One.

Elsewhere, Louth Town Reserves opened with a 1-1 draw at Immingham Town Reserves, Edward Addison with the visitors’ goal.

In Division Two, Alford Town and Louth Old Boys Reds played out a 1-1 draw on the first day of the new season.

Alexander Simpson claimed Alford’s goal.

But Sutton Rovers slipped to a 2-1 defeat at North Thoresby, with all of the goals coming in the first half.

Louth OB Vets fought back to rescue a draw in Division Three at home to Market Rasen Town.

Lee Jaines scored Louth’s first after 55 minutes and then added his second 11 minutes later before Sam West netted a third with 19 minutes to go.

But Alford Town Reserves slipped a 2-0 defeat at AFC Grainthorpe.

Fixtures –

Division One: Louth Old Boys v AFC Holton Le Clay; North Somercotes United v Louth Town Reserves.

Division Two: Manby v Alford Town; North Cotes v Louth Old Boys Reds; Sutton Rovers v Scamblesby.

Division Three: Marsh Rovers v Louth Old Boys Vets.