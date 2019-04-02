East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys move into quarter-finals with draw

Louth Old Boys moved into the Cusworth Cup quarter-finals after a goalless second leg at home to Grimsby Borough Development on Saturday.

The stalemate ensured the Louth side progressed to a last-eight meeting with Barnoldby or Immingham Town Reserves after winning the first leg 3-2 seven days earlier.

Alford Town booked their place in the semi-finals after they were handed a walkover by Susie’s Star.

But Sutton Rovers race in the cup is all but run after a calamitous first leg at home to Tetney Rovers.

The Division One runners-up won 13-1 to book their quarter-final place barring an unlikely turnaround this weekend.

Elsewhere, Louth Old Boys Reds made a winning start to the Tim Sales Trophy when they beat North Somercotes United 5-3.

Jordan Tebbs bagged a hat-trick, while Bailey Wright and substitute Sam Eggleston were also on target.

But Louth Old Boys Vets went down to a 7-1 defeat at GB Kitchens in their first group game, while Alford Town Reserves lost 2-0 at home to Marsh Rovers.