East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys on the road for opener

Our East Lincs Combination sides have discovered who they will face on opening day when the league kicks off a new season next month.

The season gets under way on Saturday, September 7 when two Louth sides begin their campaigns in Division One.

Louth Old Boys head to North Somercotes United, looking to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish, while league newcomers Louth Town Reserves begin at Immingham Town Reserves.

In Division Two, there will be a local derby first up as Alford Town host Louth Old Boys Reds.

After a strong start to last season, Alford faded to fourth, while the Reds finished one place and two points behind.

Sutton Rovers will hope to go one better than last year’s second place and get up and running at North Thoresby.

Louth Old Boys Vets kick off their Division Three season at London Road against Market Rasen Town, and Alford Town Reserves head to AFC Grainthorpe.

The Vets finished fifth last April, and won a cup, while Alford’s second string finished second-bottom, above East Coast Blades.