East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys out of luck, but Sutton hit 10

Adam Coddington’s double proved in vain as Louth Old Boys fell to a 4-2 East Lincs Combination defeat at home to Ludford Rovers on Saturday.

The sides were locked at 1-1 at half-time, but Jordan Kay’s hat-trick won it for the visitors to leave Louth seventh in Division One.

It was cup time for our Division Two sides, and Sutton Rovers scored a perfect 10 in the East Lincs Trophy.

Rovers hit double figures at AFC Louth as the league strugglers were beaten 10-0.

Louth Old Boys Reds made it into the next round with a thrilling 4-3 win at Alford Town after the tie had been evenly-poised at 2-2 at half-time.

Jordan Tebbs, Oliver Thomas, Joseph Vickers and Michael Brown were all on target for the Reds, while Jess Barrett, Joe Irving and substitute Matthew Lunn replied for the hosts.

Louth Old Boys Vets moved up to fourth in Division Three after edging put AFC Grainthorpe 2-1 at home.