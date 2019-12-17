East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys take first leg lead

Louth Old Boys will take a lead into their quarter-final second leg after a high-scoring cup tie on Saturday.

There were five different scorers as Louth beat North Somercotes United 5-3 in the East Lincs Combination Division One Cup.

Angus Findlay, Alfred Vickers, Joseph Vickers, Mitchell Warsap and sub Lance Johnson were all on target for the hosts.

The second leg takes place on Saturday, January 4.

In the East Lincs Cup, Louth Old Boys Reds lost their home leg 3-1 to local rivals Alford Town.

Jess Marshall scored twice and sub Jess Barrett also netted for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the cup, Sutton Rovers earned a 3-3 draw at Scamblesby.

The return legs of both quarter-final ties are on January 4.

And in the EM Trophy, Louth Old Boys Vets secured a fine 3-2 win at GB Kitchens, with goals from Jason Collinson, Ryan Garlick and Sam West.

But the Division Three leaders sneaked through on aggregate, 5-4, against the bottom side.

The league now takes its winter break and returns on January 4.