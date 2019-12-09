East Lincs Combination: Louth sides draw a blank

It was a barren weekend for Louth sides in the East Lincs Combination last weekend.

Louth Town Reserves stayed bottom of Division One after suffering a 7-1 hiding at home to Ludford Rovers, while in Division Two, Louth Old Boys Reds also shipped seven in a 7-2 defeat at Manby.

Louth Old Boys Vets stayed bottom of Division Three after a 3-0 defeat at Market Rasen Town, while Alford Town Reserves were beaten 2-0 at North Somercotes United Reserves.

There was no upturn in Saturday’s cup action as Louth Old Boys first team were pipped at home to GB Kitchens in the first round of the Town Trophy.

Having drawn the first leg 2-2, the sides were locked again at 2-2 after 90 minutes of the second match, before the visitors grabbed an extra time winner.

Fixtures –

Division One Cup: AFC Holton Le Clay v Louth Town Res; Louth Old Boys v North Somercotes United.

East Lincs Trophy: Louth Old Boys FC Reds v Alford Town; Scamblesby v Sutton Rovers.

EM Trophy: Alford Town Res v Marsh Rovers; GB Kitchens v Louth Old Boys Vets.