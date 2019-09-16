East Lincs Combination: Mixed day for Louth Old Boys sides

Louth Old Boys slipped to their first defeat of the new East Lincs Combination season on Saturday.

Hosting Holton Le Clay at London Road, Aron Burton’s first-half goal had sent the teams in level at 1-1 at half-time.

But two second-half strikes from Holton sealed a 3-1 win in Division One.

Richard Golland, Fraser McClean and Will Seaton claimed the visitors’ goals.

In Division Two, Louth Old Boys Reds and Alford Town maintained their unbeaten starts with handsome wins.

The Reds thumped North Cotes 6-1 on the road, while Town eased to a 2-0 win at home to Manby.

But Sutton Rovers were left waiting for their first points of the campaign following a 3-1 defeat at home to Scamblesby.

And Louth Old Boys Vets suffered a miserable afternoon after they were whalloped 10-0 at Marsh Rovers in Division Three.

David Deane was star of the show for the home side with four goals, supported by doubles from Jack Holland, Ryan Parnell and substitute Kobe Grayson.

This weekend, Louth Old Boys Vets host Alford Town Reserves at London Road, while Alford’s first team entertain North Thoresby and Louth Old Boys Reds visit Scamblesby in Division Two.

Up in the top flight, there’s a big Louth derby as Old Boys are at home to Louth Town Reserves.

All matches kick off at 2.30pm on Saturday.