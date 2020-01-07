East Lincs Combination: No joy for Louth sides in league return

There was no upturn in fortunes for Louth Town Reserves as the East Lincs Combination programme returned on Saturday after its three-week break.

Town prop up Division One with four points from seven games after a 6-1 defeat at Ludford Rovers last weekend.

Elsewhere it was cup action that took priority, with Louth Old Boys suffering a tough knockout blow in the Division One Cup.

They headed to North Somercotes with a 5-3 lead from the first leg, but United took revenge with a 5-2 victory to seal a slender 8-7 aggregate win.

In the East Lincs Cup, Division Two title chasers Alford Town cruised into the semi-finals with an 8-0 second-leg rout of Louth Old Boys Reds.

Jess Barrett, Jess Marshall and sub Simon Wallbanks all scored doubles, while Sam Allen and Jack Tate were also on target to complete an 11-1 aggregate win.

Sutton Rovers joined them in the last four with a 4-0 win over Scamblesby to complete a 7-3 win on aggregate.

And in the EM Trophy, Alford Town Reserves were thrashed 11-0 at home by Marsh Rovers, with Callum Cox hitting six goals.