East Lincs Combination: Sutton Rovers go top with table-top win

Louth Old Boys pushed East Lincs Combination leaders North Somercotes all the way before going down 3-2 on Saturday.

Ellis Barker netted a goal in each half for the Old Boys who lie seventh in Division One.

Sutton Rovers went top of Division Two after beating Chapel Swifts 4-2 in a top-of-the-table clash and now lead the Swifts by three points.

Matthew Rickards struck the only goal as Alford Town hung on to win at Manby despite finishing the game with 10 men after Joe Irving was sent off.

But there was no joy in Division Three as Louth Old Boys Vets were beaten 4-1 at home by Barnoldby, and Alford Town Reserves were thrashed 9-0 at Market Rasen Town.