Football: Louth sides complete Charity Cup progress

Our East Lincs Combination sides enjoyed a profitable day in the Charity Cup on Saturday.

Division Two leaders Alford Town made it safely through to round two with a 5-3 second-leg win at Market Rasen Town.

After the first leg of the tie was drawn 2-2, Rasen went into a two-goal lead inside five minutes thanks to George Bennett and Kerim Djerbi.

Alford fought back to level the match at 3-3 at half-time before two second-half goals finally proved the difference.

Jess Barrett scored twice, while Nick Hardwick, Harvey Simons, and Alex Simpson were also on target. Craig McIntyre scored Rasen’s third five minutes before half-time.

Louth Old Boys Reds also went through with a 5-2 win at Burgh Athletic to complete an 8-3 aggregate win.

But it was Sutton Rovers who were involved in the most dramatic tie.

Hosting Manby FC, the two sides shared 10 goals in the two legs as well as extra time before Rovers came through in a high-scoring shootout.

And among our Division Three clubs, Michael Goy and Graham West hit the target for Louth Old Boys Vets, but they narrowly lost the home leg 3-2 against North Cotes to seal a 12-2 aggregate defeat.

And Alford Town Reserves’ inevitable exit was confirmed at the hands of GB Kitchens.

Having lost the away leg 11-1, they followed up with a 9-2 home defeat.

East Combination League Fixtures (Saturday, ko 2pm) –

Division One: Louth Old Boys v Tetney Rovers; Louth Town Reserves v Grimsby Borough Development A.

Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reds v Manby FC; North Cotes v Alford Town; Sutton Rovers v North Thoresby.

Division Three: Alford Town Res v Louth Old Boys Vets.