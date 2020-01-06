In-form Louth Town climb to fourth in Lincs League

Louth Town started the new year as they ended the old one by extending their winning run in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

The White Wolves made it four straight wins as they saw off Grimsby Borough Reserves 2-0 at Saltfleetby.

Having lost five of their opening six league games, Town have now tasted defeat just once in their last seven, picking up 16 points from a possible 21.

The run, which has brought 21 goals, has lifted Louth up to fourth.

They take a break from league action this weekend as Supplementary Cup takes centre stage.

Town entertain second-placed Gainsborough Trinity Reserves in a true test of their current form.

The quarter-final tie kicks off at Saltfleetby at 1.30pm.