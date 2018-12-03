KO for Louth Town in Lincolnshire Junior Cup

Louth Town’s county cup run came to an end as they were edged out at home in a five-goal tie on Saturday.

Having beaten Rippingale and Folkingham and then Crowland Town in earlier rounds, Louth hosted Epworth Town Colts looking to book a quarter-final place in the Lincolnshire FA County Junior Cup.

But it was Epworth who reached the last eight after completing a 3-2 win at Saltfleetby.

The White Wolves return to Lincolnshire League duties on Saturday when they head to leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves (kick-off 3pm).