Lincolnshire Football League: Louth Town downed by Ruston Sports

Louth Town remained rooted to the bottom of the Lincolnshire Football League after suffering a hem defeat to Ruston Sports on Saturday.

The White Wolves went down 2-0 – their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions – as Ruston avenged their 3-2 home defeat last month.

Alex Mackinder gave the visitors the lead just after the half-hour mark, before Jordan Mackinder doubled the advantage a minute before half-time.

Louth are two points adrift at the bottom and face a tough test on Saturday when they entertain title-chasing Brigg Town Community Interest Club at Saltfleetby. Kick-off is 2pm.