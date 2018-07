Lincs League cup draws made

Draws for the Lincolnshire League’s Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup have been made.

Supplementary Cup, round one: Immingham Town v Grimsby Borough Reserves, Gainsborough Trinity Reserves v Ruston Sports, Nettleham v Louth Town, Brigg Town CIC v Lincoln United Reserves, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Cleethorpes Town Reserves; Byes - Wyberton, Horncastle Town, Spalding United Development.

Challenge Cup, round one: Lincoln Unitedd Reserves v Wyberton, Horncastle Town v Spalding United Development, Nettleham v Ruston Sports, Gainsborough Trinity Reserves v Cleethorpes Town Reserves, Louth Town v Immingham Town; Byes - Lincoln Moorlands Railway, Grimsby Borough Reserves, Brigg Town CIC.