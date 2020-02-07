Louth Academy team crowned Wolds futsal champions

Young Louth footballers have tasted success in a schools futsal tournament.

Louth Academy won three of their four games at the Year 7 Wolds Futsal Competition, drawing the other, 1-1, against King Edward VI Grammar School.

The stalemate led to a penalty shoot-out between the two Louth schools to decide the overall winners, with the Academy winning 4-3.

Tim Lowe, Louth Academy curriculum leader For PE, said: “The team performed exceptionally well throughout the whole competition, scoring some fantastically-worked goals.”

The team members were Harry McBurnie, Cameron Lawrie, Billy Scollick, Oliver Carter, Billy Bennett, Jake McSpadden and Taylan Curry-Williams.