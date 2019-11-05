Louth Old Boys beaten by Garland treble; Alford extend lead

Louth Old Boys sank to their third defeat of the season in the East Lincs Combination against Immingham Town Reserves on Saturday.

Andrew Garland’s hat-trick was the difference between the sides as the hosts ran out 3-0 winners.

Garland put Immingham ahead on 20 minutes and doubled the lead after the half-hour mark. He then completed his treble just after the hour to wrap up the win.

Louth Old Boys stayed fourth in Division One.

Alford Town extended their lead at the top of Division Two to four points with a 5-1 win at Sutton Rovers.

Jess Marshall hit a hat-trick, supported by strikes from Corey Lewis and sub Jack Tate.

But Alford’s reserves were thrashed 11-1 at Division Three leaders Marsh Rovers.

Fixtures –

Junior Challenge Cup, 1.45pm: Louth Old Boys v Louth Town Res (1.45pm); Manby FC v Sutton Rovers.

Tom Sandys Trophy, 1.45pm: Louth Old Boys Reds v Louth Old Boys Vets.

Division Two, 2pm: North Thoresby v Alford Town.

Division Three, 2pm: Burgh Athletic v Alford Town Res.