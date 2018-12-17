Louth Old Boys complete clean sweep in East Lincs Combination

Aron Burton’s hat-trick helped Louth Old Boys to their third win of the season on Saturday in East Lincs Combination Division One.

Daniel Gribbin was also on target as Old Boys came through to complete a 4-2 win at Scamblesby, after being held 2-2 at half-time.

The win keeps them in seventh place, and six points above the bottom three, as they head into the Christmas break.

Louth Old Boys Reds were also handsome winners as they saw off local rivals Alford Town in the East Lincs Cup.

The Reds carried a 4-3 lead from the first leg of the quarter-final and completed a comprehensive aggregate win.

Jordan Tebbs was the hat-trick hero this time around as the Reds built a 2-0 lead at half-time and pressed on to win the second leg 5-0.

Terry Ramsden and James Harness were also on target for the home side.

Louth Old Boys Vets completed a clean sweep for the club with victory in Division Three.

The Vets leapfrogged Market Rasen Town into third place with a slender 3-2 win at North Somercotes United Reserves.

And Alford Town Reserves got their first league win of the season as they beat bottom side East Coast Blades 3-1 in the battle of the basement.

Louth host Burgh Athletic on Saturday, while Alford travel to second-placed Barnoldby. Both matches kick off at 2pm.