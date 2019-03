Cup final fever is brewing at Louth Old Boys after the venue for the Town Trophy finale was announced last week.

Old Boys will take on East Lincs Combination rivals Cleethorpes Town A under the floodlights on Wednesday, April 3 (kick-off 7pm).

The final will be hosted by Grimsby Borough FC at the Bradley Show Pitch, with entry set at £2 for spectators.

The game looks set to be a tight affair, with Cleethorpes lying just one place and two points above Louth in Division One.