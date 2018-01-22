Louth Old Boys hit for six

A Marc Musgrove helped consign Louth Old Boys to their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday.

In their first East Lincs Combination match since November, the Old Boys were beaten 6-0 at home by AFC Holton Le Clay who leapfrogged above the Louth side into sixth in Division One.

Louth Old Boys FC Reds shared the spoils in a thrilling eight-goal match at home to North Cotes in Division One.

Joshua Blakey bagged a brace for the hosts, while Tom Collins and Kyle Hallgarth were also on target as the Louth side moved up a place into sixth.

But AFC Louth’s trip to Chapel Swifts was postponed.

In Division Three, Alford Town Second Xi remained rooted to the bottom after a 7-1 defeat at Burgh Athletic.

Louth Old Boys Vets were edged out by the odd goal in five at Susie Star in the quarter-finals of the EM Trophy.

Saturday fixtures (2pm) –

Division One: Immingham Town Res v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two: AFC Louth v Louth Old Boys Reds.

Division Three: Mablethorpe Athletic Sports v AFC Grainthorpe.

East Lincs Trophy: North Somercotes Utd Res v Alford Town.

Tom Sandys Cup: Alford Town 2nd XI v Suttob Rovers Res; Grimsby Borough FC Dev B v Louth Old Boys Vets.