Louth Old Boys lift Town Trophy as Johnson strikes

Louth Old Boys claimed silverware last Wednesday as supersub Lance Johnson’s goal earned them the Town Trophy.

Only one place and two points separated the Louth side and their cup final opponents Cleethorpes Town A in East Lincs Combination Division One, and a tight final was expected.

After a goalless first half, Johnson came off the bench to grab the winner.

Clubmates Louth Old Boys Reds could make it a cup double next week when they line up against North Somercotes United Reserves in the Tom Sandys Trophy final next Wednesday at Fulstow (ko 6.20pm).

The Reds warmed up with a 5-0 win over Marsh Rovers in the group stages of the Tim Sales Trophy, Bailey Wright with a brace, and Tom Petchell, Wayne Russell and Jordan Tebbs with the other goals.

But there were group match defeats for Louth OB Vets who went down 5-2 at home to AFC Grainthorpe, and Alford Town Reserves who lost 2-0 at home to North Somercotes.

Sutton Rovers restored some pride after winning the second leg of their Cusworth Cup tie 4-2 against Tetney Rovers, having lost the first leg 13-1.