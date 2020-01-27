Louth Old Boys pipped by league leaders Tetney

Louth Old Boys were edged in a seven-goal thriller at East Lincs Combination leaders Tetney Rovers on Saturday.

Angus Findlay, Lance Johnson and Niall Johnson all found the net in a 4-3 defeat as Old Boys stayed fifth in Division One.

In Division Two, Louth Old Boys Reds were also narrowly beaten at North Thoresby.

Joshua Plaskitt scored the game’s only goal as Thoresby leapfrogged Reds into fifth place.

And Alford Town Reserves were hammered 5-0 at North Somercotes United Reserves to remain second-bottom of Division Three.

The rest of our Combination sides were in cup action.

Louth Town Reserves bowed out of the Town Trophy at the quarter-final stage to Immingham Town Reserves.

Having lost the first leg 4-2, Joe Wrisdale’s strike then gave them hope of turning the tie around, but Immingham won the second leg 2-1 to go through 6-3 on aggregate.

In the Junior Challenge Cup, Alford Town edged the first leg of their second round tie.

Jess Barrett and Jack Tate both found the net to beat GB Kitchens 2-1 ahead of the away leg.

And Sutton United made it into round two after holding on against in their rescheduled first round tie.

They went down 2-1 in their second leg at Manby but edged through 6-5 on aggregate.